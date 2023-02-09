It’s Tipu vs Savarkar this elections: Karnataka BJP president

Last month, Nalin raised quite a few eyebrows when he demeaned water shortage, sewage problems, and roads filled with potholes as “minor problems”.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 9th February 2023 12:18 pm IST
Karnataka BJP chief compares Kempe Gowda with Tipu Sultan, stokes controversy
Karnataka BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel (File photo)

After asking the public to prioritize ‘Love Jihad’ over civic and infrastructure development, the Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel has sparked fresh controversy by saying the upcoming state assembly elections are all about Tipu Sultan vs Savarkar.

Karnataka, is currently ruled by the BJP with Basavaraj Bommai as its chief minister.

Addressing the public in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Nalin said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fighting for the ideologies of Savarkar.

“They are allowed to celebrate Tipu Jayanti, which is not required in this state. I challenge Siddaramaiah (senior Congress Karnataka leader), next elections are between Tipu and Savarkar. Let us discuss, come on if this country requires a patriot like Savarkar or Tipu?” he asked.

Last month, Nalin raised quite a few eyebrows while at the launch of ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’ in Mangaluru when he demeaned water shortage, sewage problems, and roads filled with potholes as “minor problems”.

Also Read
Love jihad more important than water, sewage issues: BJP’s Nalin Kumar

“Don’t talk about small issues like roads and sewage. If you’re worried about your children’s future, and if you want to stop love jihad, then we need the Bharatiya Janata Party. To get rid of love jihad, we need the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he had said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 9th February 2023 12:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button