Love jihad more important than water, sewage issues: BJP’s Nalin Kumar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel raised quite a few eyebrows while addressing a gathering of party workers saying that more than development and infrastructure issues love jihad is dangerous to the country.

The MP from Dakshina Kannada was addressing party workers at the launch of ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’ in Mangaluru on Tuesday. He said that BJP alone can save children as well as young men and women from the clutches of love jihad.

He further adds that infrastructure and civic issues such as water shortage, sewage problems, and roads filled with potholes are “minor problems”.

“Don’t talk about small issues like roads and sewage. If you’re worried about your children’s future, and if you want to stop love jihad, then we need the Bharatiya Janata Party. To get rid of love jihad, we need the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said.

Karnataka BJP President @nalinkateel knows, The only way to get more votes is to present Muslims as VILLAINS. Asks ppl NOT to concentrate on ‘small issues’ like Road & Drainage, Wants people to think on how to save Hindu girls frm so called ‘Love Jihad’. pic.twitter.com/j2njLipLKZ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 3, 2023

Attacking the Congress, Nalin Kumar said that if voted to power it will allow love jihad and cow slaughter and religious conversions. “Do you want a Nava Karnataka or a Karnataka with terrorists?” Nalin Kumar asked party workers.