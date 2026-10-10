IYC launches legal helpline amid detentions at Delhi protest

New Delhi: Amid protests against the chief election commissioner over the SIR and the detention of demonstrators in Delhi, the Indian Youth Congress on Saturday, October 10, launched a legal helpline to assist people facing detention or threats linked to the protests in the national capital.

The helpline — with the number 9582223884 — will receive complaints from protesters alleging intimidation and harassment over their participation in the protests, the Congress’ youth wing said. It will also facilitate legal assistance for those detained during demonstrations.

The move comes as Delhi Police detained at least 5,000 protesters attempting to reach Jantar Mantar for a proposed demonstration called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources said.

The protesters were detained from several locations across New Delhi, including near Regal Cinema, Minto Bridge and Akashwani Bhawan. Police also deployed drones to monitor the movement of people attempting to reach the protest site, they added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) alleged that its headquarters at 5, Raisina Road, had been surrounded by police since Friday, with barricades preventing people from entering or leaving the premises.

In a post on X, the youth wing accused the authorities of detaining young people, journalists, advocates and Congress workers while failing to act against those allegedly threatening people.

“Mr Shah, this is Delhi, not your personal police kingdom. Open the gates. Enough of this intimidation,” the IYC said, addressing Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra also claimed that he had been placed under house arrest.

Several IYC workers alleged that they had been detained amid the heightened security arrangements.

The organisation said it would provide organisational support to young people facing action over their participation in the protests and urged those requiring legal assistance to contact the helpline.

The protests against the CEC follow an investigation by The Indian Express last month, claiming that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders on the SIR that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation, further terming specific changes made to voter enrolment forms “unauthorised” and “illegal”.

The Election Commission has since rejected suggestions of a split within the three-member panel and maintained that decisions relating to SIR were taken unanimously.

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