IYC ‘living ghosts’ out on Delhi streets, demand CEC resignation

New Delhi: Wearing black robes, white masks, and skulls hanging around their necks, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers dressed as “living ghosts” staged a protest against the Election Commission on Friday, October 2, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

The Congress youth wing protesters attempted to march from the IYC office on Raisina Road to Jantar Mantar, raising slogans and displaying posters and banners demanding accountability from Kumar.

IYC workers said police stopped them outside their office.

Led by IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, the protesters, some wearing masks bearing the faces of Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, described themselves as “living ghosts” who had allegedly been removed from voter rolls despite being alive.

Craazy ho gaya brooo 💀😂



Zinda Bhooth aa gaye Gyanesh Gaddar se hisaab lene 👻🔥 pic.twitter.com/V7JvK1EdZ6 — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) October 2, 2026

The demonstration was part of the Congress youth wing’s continuing protests against the Election Commission, with workers raising slogans such as “CEC, resign”, “Election Commission, answer us” and “Save Democracy”.

‘Youth cannot remain silent’

“We are protesting because the Election Commission is responsible for protecting the sanctity of every vote. When questions are being raised within the Commission itself over decisions concerning electoral rolls, the country deserves answers and accountability,” Chib said.

“When questions are being raised over the Election Commission’s impartiality, the CEC will have to resign from his post,” he said, according to an IYC statement.

Chib asserted that the Election Commission is a constitutional institution and not a private organisation belonging to any government or political party, adding that its credibility and impartiality must be addressed.

“Young people cannot remain silent when there are questions over the electoral process,” he said.

The IYC had announced plans to gherao the Election Commission office as part of the demonstration.

Some detained for trying to move towards EC office

Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed along the route, with barricades erected and detention buses stationed near the IYC office on Raisina Road. Some of the protesters were detained by police after they attempted to proceed towards the Election Commission office, the IYC said.

The protest was attended by Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra, Haryana Youth Congress president Nishit Kataria, IYC national general secretaries Hari Krishna, Khushboo Sharma and Mitendra Darshan Singh, and national secretaries Satyawan Gehlot, Parminder Singh Pummy and Hevaran Kansana, among others.

In a post on X, the IYC accused Kumar of removing names of living voters from electoral rolls and alleged that the exercise was being carried out at the behest of the BJP. It demanded his arrest and accused him of being part of a “vote theft” system.

The youth wing said it would continue to hold protests and public awareness campaigns, demanding transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

The Congress’ youth wing also said its workers stopped DTC buses at DDU Marg near the BJP headquarters and at Janpath Road near Hotel Le Meridien, climbed onto the buses and raised slogans demanding Kumar’s resignation.