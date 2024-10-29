J-K: 1 terrorist killed in operation after army convoy targeted in Akhnoor

Jammu: One terrorist was killed on Monday, October 29 as special forces were mobilised to neutralise a group of recently infiltrated ultras who attacked an army convoy in a village in the Akhnoor sector near here, officials said.

“The body of one terrorist along with weapon has been recovered. Operations are under progress,” the Army’s Jammu-based White knight Corps said in an update on the ongoing operation.

Also Read 2 more terrorists killed in Jammu encounter following attack on army convoy

The action came after the terrorists, believed to be three in number, opened fire on an army convoy — a forces’ ambulance part of it suffering the maximum damage — around 630 am, the officials said.

They fled towards the nearby forest area in the face of retaliation by the troops.

The terrorists were later located inside a basement.

The Army’s special forces and the National Security Guards (NSG) were mobilised, leading to deafening explosions and intense gunfire around 2.45 pm, the officials said, adding a helicopter was also seen hovering for surveillance.