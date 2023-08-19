J-K Bank dismisses employee from service over allegation of being threat to state

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Bank Saturday terminated an employee from service for allegedly being a threat to the security of the state, officials said.

The services of Sajad Ahmad Bazaz were terminated with immediate effect, the officials said.

They said the decision was taken in view of allegations of Bazaz being a threat to the security of the state.

Bazaz was working as a chief manager of the bank.

In an order, the managing director of the bank stated that “after considering the facts and circumstances of the case contained in the report received from credible agencies that the activities of Mr. Sajad Ahmad Bazaz…posted at Internal Communication and Marketing Department are such as to warrant his dismissal from service under Rule/Provision 12.29 in OSM (Officers Service Manual).”