Mehbooba asks admin about action against hate inciters at tiranga rally

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th August 2023 2:57 pm IST
PDP will not remain silent about BJP's onslaught on opposition parties: Mehbooba Mufti
Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Saturday asked the administration about the action taken against those who allegedly incited hatred during a tiranga rally in Jammu.

“While the LG administration was busy showing off the Tiranga Yatra in Kashmir another took place in Jammu where right-wing fanatics openly called for a muslim genocide,” Mufti said in a post on X.

The former J-K chief minister also posted a video of the rally where, she alleged “murderous slogans” were raised.

“What action has this administration taken against these criminals?” she asked.

