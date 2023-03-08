J-K: Cops deny closing Jamia masjid, management calls statement ‘unfortunate’

Srinagar: The management committee of the Jama Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the city on Wednesday alleged it was “extremely unfortunate” that the authorities closed down the mosque on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and later denied doing so.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid — the managing body of the grand mosque claimed on Tuesday that the mosque was locked by the police and no Shab-e-Barat congregational prayers were allowed.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to criticise the police action.

“Locking up Jama Masjid on the auspicious occasion of Shab e Barat is a brazen violation of fundamental rights & religious freedom guaranteed by the Indian Constitution…,” she tweeted Tuesday last night.

Referring to the former chief minister’s tweet, the Srinagar Police said it has nothing to do with the prayers not taking place.

“It is clarified that Administration & Police has nothing to do with night prayers on occasion of Shab-e-Barat…not taking place in Jamia Masjid today. Neither any orders for disallowing was given nor it was executed by Administration/Police. Kindly don’t spread rumours,” the police said in a tweet.

The mosque management committee on Wednesday said it was “extremely unfortunate” that after closing down the mosque and not even allowing “Maghrib” (evening) prayers, the authorities were denying any such action.

“If it was not personnel from local police station who visited the premise and locked the gates, then who were they, it needs to be asked. In fact, these police personnel expressed personal regret at doing so, but said that they are carrying out orders of the district administration,” the managing body of the mosque said in a statement.