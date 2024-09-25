J-K elections: Omar slams govt for inviting foreign delegates to observe polls

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Wednesday lashed out at the Centre’s move to invite foreign delegates to observe the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the polls were an internal matter of India.

“I don’t know why foreigners should be asked to check elections here. When foreign governments comment, then the government of India says ‘this is an internal matter for India’ and now suddenly they want foreign observers to come and look at our elections,” Abdullah told reporters here.

He said the assembly elections in J-K “are an internal matter for us”, and “we do not need their certificate”.

“Also, this participation (of people in polls) is not because of the government of India, it is inspite of everything that the government of India did. They have humiliated people, they have used all the machinery of the government to detain and harass people.

“Inspite of that, people are coming and participating in the elections. So, this is not something the government of India should be highlighting. But, anyway, that’s the way they are,” he said.

A delegation of 16 diplomats from New Delhi-based missions arrived here on Wednesday at the invitation of the Ministry of External Affairs to observe the ongoing polls.

The assembly polls in J-K are being conducted after 10 years, and are the first after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The NC vice president said the people of J-K have been waiting for 10 years for the polls and after the first phase went well “expect a good turnout from the second phase also”.

“Regardless of which party, enthusiasm in political rallies has been heartening. Now, we hope that enthusiasm translates into voter turnout also,” he added.

Asked how important the second phase was for him as he is contesting from two seats of Ganderbal and Budgam, Abdullah said all election days are important.

“It is not about me, it is about the party as a whole. The first phase was as important, the third phase will be as important. Yes, I have got a personal stake in this, but for the party, all three phases are important,” he said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K said “ummeed pe duniya qaayam hai’ (hope is what keeps the world moving).

“I am quietly hopeful. The rest is first in the hands of the Almighty and then in the hands of voters. So, let’s see,” he added.

To a question about PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s allegation of bogus voting in Ganderbal and Budgam, Abdullah said the PDP has seen the writing on the wall.

“Please investigate (PDP’s allegations). I cannot help it if their candidates have not been able to make the impact that they had expected. It is not my fault that people have withdrawn from the election campaign in my favour.

“The PDP was very happy to be the recipient of Apni Party support in Budgam until Muntazir Mohiuddin went against the party and announced his support for me. After that, the PDP got upset and started attacking us and the Apni Party. PDP has clearly seen the writing on the wall. Forget about Budgam and Ganderbal, they will be lucky to win even in Bijbehara. So I don’t want to say much about it,” he said.

Mohiuddin, who had filed nomination from Budgam on Apni Party’s mandate, withdrew from the race and announced support to Abdullah.

Bijbehara is the seat where from Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti was in the fray. The constituency voted in the first phase of polls on September 18.

On the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to J-K on Wednesday, the NC vice president said the Congress should focus more in Jammu.

“It is a good thing. I hope after Rahul is done campaigning in one or two seats in Kashmir, he focuses in Jammu. Ultimately, what the Congress does in Kashmir is not that important, but what the Congress does in Jammu is important,” he said.

Abdullah said unfortunately, the Congress has not done as much in the plains of Jammu as the NC — which is in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress — would expect them to do.

“The lion’s share of the seats that the alliance gave in Jammu was to the Congress party and yet the Congress’ campaign in Jammu is yet to begin. There are only five days of campaigning now. So I hope after Rahul is done campaigning on this one seat in the valley, the Congress focuses all its attention in the plains of Jammu,” he said.

Gandhi is scheduled to address a public rally in the Sopore area of north Kashmir later in the day.