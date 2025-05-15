J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Pulwama

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he said.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 15th May 2025 9:20 am IST
Army at Pahalgam terror attack site
Anantnag: Indian Army personnel at the site of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. At least 26 people were killed in the terrorist attack on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nader Tral area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details were awaited, the official added.

