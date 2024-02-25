J-K: Four LeT militant associates held in Kulgam district

A pistol, two pistol magazines, 20 pistol rounds, four UBGs, 24 INSAS round have been recovered from them

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th February 2024 8:22 pm IST
J-K: Four LeT militant associates held in Kulgam district
Representational image

Srinagar: Four militant associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested in J&K’s Kulgam district and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, police said on Sunday, February 25.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

A police official said that the Kulgam police, along with the army and the CRPF, busted a LeT module and arrested the four militant associates, identified as Zahoor Ahmad Pandit, Basir Hussain Pandit, Imtiyaz Gull, and Gulzar Ahmad Khar, all residents of Wanpora.

Also Read
Jharkhand: Kurmi community holds rally in Ranchi for ST status

A pistol, two pistol magazines, 20 pistol rounds, four UBGs, 24 INSAS round have been recovered from them.

MS Education Academy

“Further investigation in the case is going on. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the case,” the police official said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th February 2024 8:22 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button