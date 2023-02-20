J-K: Landslide damages 9 houses on Srinagar-Leh highway

There was no loss of life. The residents of damaged houses have been shifted to safer places.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 20th February 2023 11:03 am IST
J-K: Landslide damages 9 houses on Srinagar-Leh highway
J-K: Landslide damages 9 houses on Srinagar-Leh highway

Srinagar: Landslide damaged nine houses and a cowshed on the Srinagar-Leh highway, said officials on Monday, adding that there was no loss of life.

Also Read
J-K: Landslide damages over dozen houses in Ramban, 13 families shifted

Officials said that the landslide occurred in Rezin village of Sonamarg area in Ganderbal district on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

“Landslides triggered by heavy rain in the area caused damage to 9 houses and a cowshed. There was no loss of life. The residents of damaged houses have been shifted to safer places.

“Traffic on Srinagar-Sonamarg road has been restored,” officials said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 20th February 2023 11:03 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button