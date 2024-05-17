J-K: Mirwaiz Farooq barred from offering prayers at Jamia Masjid

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was allegedly barred from offering the congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here on Friday, May 17, as he “continued to remain under house arrest”, the managing body of the mosque said.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid alleged that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been placed under house arrest since May 3, and was again not allowed to go to the Jamia Masjid to deliver the Friday sermon and offer prayers for the third consecutive Friday.

The alleged restrictions on the movement of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq come ahead of the death anniversaries of his father Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq and separatist leader Abdul Gani Lone, the father of People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone.

Farooq and Lone were killed by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in 1990 and 2002 for opposing a growing ‘gun culture’ in the Kashmir valley.

They were both considered advocates of finding a lasting solution through peaceful means.

The government has been placing restrictions on the Hurriyat Conference chairman’s movement on May 21 every year. The movement of people towards Eidgah, where both are buried, is also restricted.