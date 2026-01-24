J-K MP Engineer Rashid allowed to attend Budget Session in custody

It had also allowed him to attend the Monsoon Session between July 24 and August 4, 2025

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th January 2026 4:17 pm IST
Engineer Rashid
Engineer Rashid (PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday, January 24, granted custody parole to jailed Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid to attend the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to his place of visit.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma passed the order, granting Rashid permission to attend the session that would begin on January 28, subject to conditions imposed earlier about travel costs and others.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Rashid’s counsel Vikhyat Oberoi told the court that his client’s appeal about travel costs is pending before the Delhi High Court.

In November last year, the court had granted Rashid custody parole to attend the Winter Session of Parliament on all dates.

It had also allowed him to attend the Monsoon Session between July 24 and August 4, 2025, in a similar manner.

MS Admissions 2026-27

In 2024, Rashid was granted interim bail to campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

The Independent MP has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail since 2019, after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror-funding case.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashid defeated National Conference’s Omar Abdullah by over 2 lakh votes to win the Baramullah seat.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th January 2026 4:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button