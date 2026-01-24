J-K MP Engineer Rashid allowed to attend Budget Session in custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday, January 24, granted custody parole to jailed Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid to attend the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to his place of visit.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma passed the order, granting Rashid permission to attend the session that would begin on January 28, subject to conditions imposed earlier about travel costs and others.

Rashid’s counsel Vikhyat Oberoi told the court that his client’s appeal about travel costs is pending before the Delhi High Court.

In November last year, the court had granted Rashid custody parole to attend the Winter Session of Parliament on all dates.

It had also allowed him to attend the Monsoon Session between July 24 and August 4, 2025, in a similar manner.

In 2024, Rashid was granted interim bail to campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

The Independent MP has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail since 2019, after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror-funding case.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashid defeated National Conference’s Omar Abdullah by over 2 lakh votes to win the Baramullah seat.