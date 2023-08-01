J-K: NIA raids 9 places in NGOs terror funding case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir in an NGOs terror funding case.

The searches were conducted at the premises of suspected persons linked to the case, which led to the recovery of some documents related to financial transactions, said sources adding that the raids were still ongoing.

The case pertains to the collection and transfer of funds by certain NGOs, trusts, societies, and organisations on behalf of separatists and terrorist organizations in order to sustain secessionist and terror activities in Kashmir.

On March 27, the anti-terror agency also conducted raids at Sonwar Bagh in Srinagar in connection with the case.

The raid was conducted against a person linked to the case.