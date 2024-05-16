J-K: Only mainstream politics will be allowed under Modi govt: BJP worker

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP Thursday said only mainstream politics will be tolerated in the Union Territory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre.

“This is Modi government and everyone has to believe in only mainstream politics and no right or left stream is allowed. There is no other way,” senior BJP leader and in-charge Kashmir division, Sunil Sharma, told reporters here.

He was referring to the statement of former chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Ghulam Qadir Wani that his organisation will participate in the assembly elections if the Centre revokes the ban imposed on the outfit in 2019.

Sharma said every organisation has a right to contest elections under the ambit of the Indian Constitution and law. “But no organisation which is anti-India or unlawful or involved in anti-national activity will be allowed or tolerated,” he added.

“Any organisation under the Constitution will be allowed for political activity, and we welcome it,” he added.

Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the Kashmir valley later in the day, the BJP leader said the visit is not political.

“The Union minister is coming to Kashmir today, but the visit is not political. The elections are on. The voter turnout on May 13 is a huge success of the policies of the central government including the abrogation of Article 370.

“I think the home minister is coming here to review the measures from the security point of view to increase the turnout and create an atmosphere of peace. There is no political activity, but the BJP workers will meet him and discuss the party’s organisational matters,” he said.

Asked whether a JeI delegation will meet Shah, Sharma said no delegation is meeting the home minister.

Any non-political or senior people can Shah, but no political delegation is meeting him, he said.