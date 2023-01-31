J-K: Police help family whose house got damaged amid heavy snowfall

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 31st January 2023 9:21 pm IST

Jammu: A house was damaged amid heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, prompting the police to reach out to the family with essential items on Tuesday, officials said.

Due to the heavy snowfall on Monday, the house of Lal Din in Singpora area was damaged, they said, adding that a police team provided necessary items likes blankets, ration and other household items to the family.

Also Read
Amid snowfall, Congress holds rally to mark culmination of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar Khalil Poswal assured all possible help in future to them.

A police team along with members of a NGO also visited Singpora, Passerkote and Vohal areas and took stock of the losses due to the recent snowfall.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button