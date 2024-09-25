J-K polls: Over 24 pc voting recorded till 11 am

The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th September 2024 12:31 pm IST
Voters stand in a queue to cast votes at Surankote during the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Poonch district. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: A voter turnout of 24.10 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections, an official said on Wednesday.

The Gulabgarh (ST) seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 35.72, followed closely by Poonch Haveli at 34.26.

The maximum voting percentage among the 15 assembly segments in the Kashmir Valley was recorded in Kangan (ST) at 30.94. It was followed by Chrar-i-Sharief at 28.85 per cent and Khansahib at 27 per cent.

The lowest 7.40 per cent voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency here till 11 am, they said.

The voting is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm.

