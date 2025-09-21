J-K Poonch: Massive anti-terror operation after suspicious movement

Mendhar: Security forces on Sunday launched a massive anti-terrorist operation covering over a dozens places in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district following information about suspicious movement, officials said.

Joint searches by the special operations group (SOG) of local police, CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles were underway in different areas under the jurisdiction of Surankote, Mendhar, Gursai, Poonch and Mandi police stations, they said.

Security forces launched the cordon and search operation at Girjan Gali Tanh, Godriananad, Karru, Upper Banikhet, Nadiyan Dhok, Murrah and Nadily Sum in Surankote, Burie Mohalla, Jogi Mohalla, Jattan Mohalla Chajjla and Banola forest Balakote in Mendhar and Shahpur and Guntrian in Poonch.

The searches are also being carried out at Loharika, Sangiote and Gursai Morha in Gursai and Lower Sawjian and its adjoining area in Mandi, the officials said.

They said there was no report of any arrest or recovery so far.