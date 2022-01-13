J-K records 1,996 new Covid cases, 5 deaths

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 13th January 2022 8:16 pm IST
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 1,966 fresh coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,50,167, while five fresh deaths pushed the toll to 4,552, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 889 were reported from the Jammu division and 1,077 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest of 434 cases, followed by 416 cases in Srinagar district, they added.

There are 7,932 active Covid cases in the union territory

The number of recovered patients was 3,37,683, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic rose to 4,552 as five fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

