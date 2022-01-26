J-K records 5,606 new Covid cases, 8 deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 5,606 fresh cases of coronavirus, raising its tally to 4,14,172, while eight more deaths pushed the toll to 4,635, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,353 were reported from the Jammu division and 5,253 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 1,305 cases, followed by 803 cases in Budgam district.

There are 47,969 active cases in the union territory. The number of recovered patients was 3,62,168, they said.