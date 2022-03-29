J-K reports 13 fresh COVID-19 cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s COVID-19 caseload increased to 4,53,690 on Tuesday with 13 fresh infections while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,750, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, one was reported from the Jammu division and 12 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 11, followed by one each in Kishtwar and Kulgam. Seventeen of the 20 districts in the union territory did not report any fresh cases.

There are 142 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 4,48,798 people have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.