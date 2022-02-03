J-K reports 1,982 new Covid cases, 7 deaths

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 3rd February 2022 7:39 pm IST
Srinagar: The declining trend in daily Covid cases continues in Jammu and Kashmir with 1,982 infections being reported on Thursday, officials said.

The union territory also reported seven deaths in the past 24 hours which pushed the toll to 4,699, they said.

Of the fresh Covid cases, 694 were reported from the Jammu division and 1,288 from the Kashmir division, the officials said, adding the overall tally of cases has climbed to 4,42,462.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 413 cases, followed by 310 cases in Jammu district on Thursday.

There are 26,711 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 4,11,052, the officials said.

