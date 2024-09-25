J-K second phase elections: Over 46% voting till 3 pm

The first phase of voting had taken place on September 18 while the third and last phase of voting is scheduled for October 1

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th September 2024 4:02 pm IST
J-K 2nd phase poll: Over 46% voting till 3 pm
Voters line up to caste their vote in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly election

Srinagar: A voter turnout of 46.12 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements and is underway peacefully.

The Gulabgarh (ST) seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 65.57, followed closely by Poonch Haveli at 62.91, the EC data showed.

The maximum voting percentage among the 15 assembly segments in the Kashmir valley was recorded in Khansahib at 58.2. It was followed by Kangan (ST) at 56.55 per cent and Chrar-i-Sharief at 55.04 per cent.

The lowest 13.28 per cent voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency here till 3 pm.

The voting is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm.

The first phase of voting had taken place on September 18 while the third and last phase of voting is scheduled for October 1. Counting of votes will be taken up on October 8 along with Haryana assembly elections.

