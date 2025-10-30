J-K: Two govt employees dismissed over suspected terror links

The employees have been identified as Ghulam Hussain and Majid Iqbal Dar, both serving as teachers in the Education Department, they said.

Published: 30th October 2025 12:55 pm IST
Jammu and Kashmir administration has dismissed a teacher from service for alleged involvement in anti-national activities, in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday ordered the dismissal of two government employees over their alleged terror links, officials said.

The officials said the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the cases and on the basis of the information available, that the activities of the two are such as to warrant their dismissal from the service.

Dozens of government employees have so far been terminated from the services without any inquiry in the last few years.

