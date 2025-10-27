All MLAs must unite for daily wage workers’ regularisation in J&K: Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said it is crucial for all MLAs, including those of the ruling NC, to unite to address the issue of regularising daily wage workers in Jammu and Kashmir.

“As the J&K Assembly reconvenes, one of the most pressing issues that requires immediate attention is the plight of nearly one lakh daily wagers,” Mufti said in a post on X.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state said the workers, often from the most marginalised sections of society, have been the backbone of many government departments, ensuring their smooth functioning.

All MLAs must unite so that the workers can receive the dignity and job security they rightfully deserve, she added.

In March this year, the Jammu and Kashmir government constituted a six-member committee to examine the issues related to the regularisation of daily wage workers in the Union Territory.

The government said the committee, headed by the chief secretary, would examine various issues, including the humanitarian, legal, and financial aspects, considering casual and seasonal labourers, or other workers in the state, and suggest measures.