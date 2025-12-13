J P Nadda lays foundation stone of new BJP state office in Shimla

Shimla: The BJP national president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the party’s new state office here and said the new office will infuse fresh energy in the organisation.

The new office is located in Majthai near Jubbarhatti Airport in the Shimla Rural assembly segment, about 29 kilometres from here.

Nadda, who inspected the land for the office, was provided a detailed description of the proposed building plan by Bindal, following which Nadda also gave guidance on the structure of the office complex, functional requirements and future utility.

The ceremony, conducted with Vedic chants by five priests, lasted for about 45 minutes, after which the ‘Kalash Sthapana’ (consecration of the urn) ceremony was performed.

Later, Nadda interacted with the workers over tea, during which discussions were held about strengthening the organisation and upcoming programs. Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal, State In-charge Shrikant Sharma, Co-In-charge Sanjay Tandon, Organisation General Secretary Siddharthan, Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, former state BJP president Suresh Kashyap and several BJP legislators and leaders accompanied Nadda, who placed the first brick of the new BJP office.

Earlier on Friday night, Nadda visited the house of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri along with Jai Ram Thakur and Rajiv Bindal and congratulated Agnihotri on his daughter’s wedding.