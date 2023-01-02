J.P. Nadda offers chadar at Chandrapur dargah in Maharashtra

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 2nd January 2023 9:29 pm IST
J.P. Nadda offers chadar at Chandrapur dargah in Maharashtra

Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda on Monday went to pray at the famed dargah of Hazrat Qibla Syed Behabtullah Shah in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur, and was accorded a warm welcome by the shrine authorities.

Nadda, on a day’s visit to the state in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, visited the dargah, with his head covered, and offered a ‘chadar’ with folded hands, with help from the dargah’s servitors and officials.

Also Read
See if there were lapses from police in Kanjhawala incident: Delhi LG to police commissioner

A large number of BJP activists also accompanied him in the small dargah premises.

The BJP chief also went to the nearby renowned Aradhya Devi’s Mahakali Temple and prayed there with the temple authorities giving him a rousing reception, before departing for Aurangabad.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button