Jabalpur University forgets to conduct MSc exam; students aghast

According to the timetable, the paper 'Computer Organization and Assembly Language' subject was to be held on March 5.

MP: Jabalpur University students arrive for exams, but find no question paper

In a rarest of rare cases, authorities at Jabalpur University in Madhya Pradesh forgot to conduct MSc Computer Science first semester exam, which was scheduled on March 5, after having released the date sheet earlier.

According to the timetable, the exam for ‘Computer Organisation and Assembly Language’ was to be held on March 5. Ten students who were supposed to take the exams arrived from far away places. Some of them reached the university at 8 am only to find that the exam was cancelled.

It was later revealed to the students that the university officials had forgotten to prepare the question paper itself and hence the exam was not held.

Angered by the university’s carelessness and loss of time, energy and energy, the students went to the vice-chancellor’s office with blindfolds and sat there in protest. They complained that even after issuing admit cards, the university forgot to conduct their exams because the question papers were not ready.

Vice-chancellor Dr Rajesh Verma and registrar Deepesh Mishra immediately released a new schedule for the examination as well as issued orders for an investigation into the irregularity.

