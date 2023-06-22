Jackie Shroff to Karisma Kapoor, celebs celebrate International Yoga Day in their style

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities never miss a chance to inspire their fans with a fitness regime. From following a healthy diet to sweating it out by doing physical activity, B-Town celebs hit the gym or go for yoga sessions to stay physically and mentally fit. Many celebrities love to enhance their strength by indulging in yoga sessions.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, several actors took to their respective accounts to express their love for yoga.

Taking to Instagram stories, Madhuri Dixit posted a video while performing Vrksasana ( Tree pose).

Sharing the video, she wrote an inspiring message, “International Yoga Day is a reminder that we must keep our mental, emotional, spiritual and physical health before anything else and take some time out to nourish and nurture it with yoga.”

Karisma Kapoor gave a glimpse to her fans and followers that how she is celebrating yoga day.

She captioned the post, “When in doubt, stretch it out.”

Manoj Bajpayee shared a picture of himself doing meditation.

Aparshakti Khurana showed his version of Halasana to celebrate this day.

His caption read, “My version of Halasana. #HappyInternationalDayOfYoga.”

Further extending the wishes, Rakul Preet Singh dropped a video flaunting her curves while performing yoga asanas.

“Yoga is a balance of life .. a connection of mind , body and soul, a feeling of being one with the consciousness .. yoga is a way of life !! Wishing all of you a #happyinternationalyogaday and a big thankyouuuuuu always for @anshukayoga for guiding me through this path of enlightenment,” she captioned the post.

Jackie Shroff wished fans on International Yoga Day with a collage of his Yoga pictures.

Sanjana Sanghi shared pictures of herself performing different yoga asanas with the help of equipment.

Kriti Kharbanda who focuses on her fitness and healthy regime, emphasizes the importance of discipline in her workout routine and believes in dedicating 25 minutes of exercise and yoga asanas for both physical and mental well-being.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of ‘One World-One Family’. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along.