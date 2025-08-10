Jagan accuses Naidu of undermining democracy in Pulivendula, Vontimitta

Amaravati: YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of “undermining democracy” in the Pulivendula and Vontimitta local body bypolls, alleging he resorted to “conspiracies, attacks, atrocities, lies, cheating and backstabbing” to seize power.

In a post on ‘X’, Jagan alleged that Naidu, instead of winning public support through genuine work, was “misusing authority by abusing police power and other officials.”

“Naidu is an undemocratic and anarchic figure, who, instead of winning people’s affection through genuine work, resorts to conspiracies, attacks, atrocities, lies, cheating, and backstabbing to seize power,” he claimed.

The YSRCP chief alleged that since the issuance of the by-election notification, “police atrocities began,” with hundreds of party leaders and workers—many without prior cases—being bound over to “intimidate” them.

Jagan recalled that on August 5, TDP supporters allegedly attacked YSRCP leaders at a wedding in Pulivendula, Kadapa district, injuring Amaresh Reddy and Saidapuram Suresh Reddy, and “threatening” others.

On August 6, TDP leaders allegedly attempted to murder YSRCP MLC Ramesh Yadav and leader V Ramalinga Reddy by ramming their car and pouring petrol, while police “remained passive,” he claimed.

Instead of arresting the attackers, police allegedly filed a false SC/ST case the same day against Velpula Ramu and about 50 others, he added.

Jagan further alleged that polling booths were shifted on August 8, forcing around 4,000 YSRCP voters to travel long distances, creating “scope for booth capturing and voter suppression.”

He also accused Naidu of planning to “suppress voter turnout and block media coverage.” Despite these allegations, Jagan expressed confidence that “truth and justice will ultimately prevail.”

There was no immediate response from the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The Pulivendula Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) bypoll, along with Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) in several districts, is scheduled for August 12.

Pulivendula, the hometown of the late former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and his son Jagan Mohan Reddy, is a stronghold of the YSRCP.

MPTC elections will be held in Ramakuppam (Chittoor district), Karempudi (Palnadu district), Vidavaluru (Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district), and ZPTC polls will take place in Pulivendula and Vontimitta (YSR Kadapa district).