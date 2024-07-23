Jagan approaches Andhra Pradesh HC to recognise him as LOP

Guntur: Former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy sent a writ petition to the Andhra Pradesh High Court requesting to issue a ‘Writ of Mandamus’ to the Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Tuesday, June 23.

A ‘writ of Mandamus’ is a court order that commands a government entity to perform an act as its official duty.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu had earlier denied Jagan the Leader of Opposition title citing his YSRCP does not have 10% members of the total strength of the house. The YSRCP leader in his letter said that he has no other option other than approaching the court regarding the matter.

YSRCP had faced huge losses in the recently concluded state Assembly elections, reducing the party’s representation in the House from 151 to a meagre 11 out of the 175 seats in total.

YSRCP is currently the third largest party in the Assembly behind Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (21 seats) while supporting the TDP in the Assembly.

Chandra Babu Naidu’s TDP had won 135 seats and went on to form government in May 2024 at the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly.