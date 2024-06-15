Jagan destroyed Hindu culture in AP, new govt must restore it: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh has demanded that the newly-formed government in Andhra Pradesh immediately restore ancient temples and only Hindus should be employed as staff and temple committees’ chairmen.

“Former AP CM, Y S Jagan, who is a convert, destroyed and caused damage to Hindu culture and defamed ancient Hindu temples in AP. The Tirupati Balaji temple management was handed over to a converted Chrisitan. The Tirupati temple was defamed by Jagan Mohan Reddy and he took the initiative,” said Raja Singh.

Realising the ‘Hindu religion will get damaged’, the Hindus voted for the TDP and brought N Chandrababu Naidu to lead the State. “Meat and other prohibited items are smuggled into the temples in AP including Srisailam temple. Only Hindus should be posted in the temple for management and security,” he demanded.