Jagan Penal Code is in force in AP: Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday said that Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has put aside the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Jagan Penal Code is in force.

Speaking to the media at the TDP office in Tirupati, Ramakrishnudu alleged the Indian Constitution was no longer in force and CM’s policy is bogus votes and fake notes. ”He is planning to win the next elections with the same policy,” the TDP leader remarked.

Also Read AP govt to allot 4,700 acres disputed forest land to Srisailam Devasthanam

“The State is now under undeclared emergency and the government is suppressing the fundamental rights of the people, the media and the Opposition,” Ramakrishnudu alleged.

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made it clear that Jagan made a whopping Rs 43,000 crores, taking advantage of his father, the late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s rule,” said Ramakrishnudu, adding, “where has the money gone?”

He said that not allowing TDP leader Nara Lokesh to address the people certainly amounts to a violation of his right to speak.

Stating that Lokesh’s foot march is only aimed at improving the future of the state and the youth, Ramakrishnudu said, “The Yuva Galam is a tremendous success. The issues identified by Lokesh during his pada yatra will be on top of the list of the TDP’s manifesto for the upcoming elections” he concluded