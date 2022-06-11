Jagan Reddy turned Andhra Pradesh into burial ground: Naidu

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged on Friday that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has turned the state into a burial ground by perpetrating murderous attacks on all sections.

Naidu blamed the Jagan regime for the non-stop murder of political opponents, suicides by farmers, unemployment, and rapes and killings of innocent girls and women.

The TDP chief released a book, ‘Quit Jagan Save AP’, and inaugurated an exhibition of photos and videos at the party’s central office here, showing what the party calls the “anarchy and mayhem perpetrated by the YSRCP criminals with active connivance of the police”.

Addressing a press conference, Naidu claimed that 1,24,793 persons lost their lives due to the atrocious policies of the Jagan Reddy government in the past three years.

“Over 2,552 farmers committed suicide due to debts. The whole state turned into an ever burning ‘Ravana Kashtam’ with rivals and common public falling victim to mindless policies,” Naidu said.

He pointed out how in a latest incident, over eight Class 10 students ended their lives while two lakh students in all failed in the board exams this year.

Why Jagan Reddy’s ‘Amma Vodi’, ‘Nadu Nedu’ and English medium education couldn’t come to the rescue of these hapless children, he asked.

He said the government should take the blame for students ending their lives on railway tracks.

Naidu also claimed that over 422 unemployed educated youth have committed suicide after losing hope on their future careers.

“Four TDP ex-ministers were harassed after they were put in jail. Six TDP ex-MLAs were sent to prison by implicating them in false cases. Over 37 TDP activists were murdered by the ruling YSRCP goons,” Naidu claimed.

Naidu said that under Jagan Reddy’s ‘iron leg rule’, all sections of people faced harassment and humiliation.

“Nobody is able to sleep peacefully. People are living in constant fear of atrocities on girls and attacks by miscreants,” he said.

Naidu also said the SC, ST, BC and minority communities are being subjected to severe oppression.

“Unable to bear the joint harassment by the YSRCP and the police, Abdul Salaam along with his wife and two children committed suicide on the railway track. Five weaker section persons were killed in Macherla of which four belonged to the Backward Classes,” Naidu said.