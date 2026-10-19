Jagan regrets backing CEC appointment process; TDP, BJP hit back

Amaravati: YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s admission that his party made a “mistake” in supporting the 2023 legislation to select the Chief Election Commissioner drew sharp criticism from ruling TDP and BJP leaders on Monday, October 19.

While the TDP slammed Reddy for “political convenience”, the BJP questioned the sudden shift in his stance.

Reddy had mentioned that neither the CEC at the Centre nor State Election Commissioners (SEC) should be appointed by the ruling party, arguing that the process must be entrusted to an independent, neutral body.

“We regret supporting the process under which the ruling party nominates the Chief Election Commissioner at the Centre… neither the CEC nor the SEC should be appointed by the ruling party,” Reddy said, addressing a press conference on Sunday.

Comparing the selection process to an examination, he said, “An examiner cannot be appointed by the student,” arguing that even an honest election commissioner would face criticism if the appointment was not made by a neutral body.

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The former CM further said the selection committee should comprise the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India (CJI), with all three exercising their voting rights.

Under the existing law, the Prime Minister and a Union Cabinet minister nominated by him have two votes, while the LoP has one, he said, adding that the CJI had been excluded from the process.

“This is a flaw in the system. Unless this flaw is rectified, the system cannot be improved,” Reddy said, adding that the YSRCP had realised its “mistake” after supporting the legislation.

Suggesting similar reforms for State Election Commissions, he said SECs should not be appointed by CMs or ruling parties, but by a neutral authority.

Reacting to the remarks, TDP leader N Vijay Kumar accused Jagan of “political convenience”, claiming that the YSRCP had supported the legislation while in power but was now questioning the selection process after losing the elections.

He also questioned Reddy’s record on the independence of the State Election Commission during the previous YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024.

“Jagan’s remarks on the independence of the Election Commission are driven by political convenience. The YSRCP supported the legislation when it was in power but is questioning the process after losing the elections,” Kumar told PTI.

According to him, the YSRCP government had introduced an ordinance to remove then SEC N Ramesh Kumar and subsequently appointed retired Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who had served as Reddy’s political adviser, without consulting the then state LoP, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

A leader who had sought to control the election machinery in the state had no moral authority to lecture others on democratic transparency.

BJP leader B Vinusha Reddy also questioned Jagan’s change of position, asking why the Congress had not enacted a law providing for a selection committee that included the CJI during its decades in power at the Centre or during the tenure of Reddy’s father, the late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, in Andhra Pradesh.

“Why did the YSRCP support the 2023 legislation in Parliament and express regret only now? Is this change of stand driven by political circumstances?” Vinusha Reddy asked.

The BJP leader told PTI that Parliament had exercised its legislative authority in passing the law, which provides for a selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the PM, instead of the CJI.

Political differences should be addressed through debate, elections and constitutional processes, said Vinusha Reddy, urging Jagan to respect democratic institutions.