Jagan submitted to BJP for 5 years; PM Modi’s ‘foster son’: Sharmila

Further, Sharmila reminded that she did a 3,200 km long padayatra (political walkathon) for her brother Reddy when he was in 'doldrums', neglecting her family.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th June 2025 10:56 pm IST
AP Congress chief YS Sharmila.
AP Congress chief YS Sharmila.- IANS

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila on Tuesday accused YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of supporting BJP, a party which was opposed by their late father YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

The Congress leader alleged that Reddy had turned into a foster son for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“For five years Jagan submitted to BJP, backing every bill introduced by the Centre,” said Shamila, addressing a press conference.

MS Creative School

Reacting to YSRCP leader and former minister Roja Selvamani’s allegations that she was supporting TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Sharmila said the daughter of YSR did not face a situation where she had to back the AP chief minister.

Though she was hurt over the alleged false propaganda unleashed against her from TDP leader N Balakrishna’s house earlier, Sharmila she was more hurt from the alleged malicious campaign carried out against her from YSRCP.

Further, Sharmila reminded that she did a 3,200 km long padayatra (political walkathon) for her brother Reddy when he was in ‘doldrums’, neglecting her family.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

“Had Jagan asked my life I would have given it. Only I know how much I loved Jagan (her brother). This is the value of blood relation,” she said.

Moreover, she observed that the fall of the YSRCP had started when it allegedly expelled her mother YS Vijayamma and added that her support is for Andhra Pradesh and crusades aimed against its struggles.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th June 2025 10:56 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button