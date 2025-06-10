Jagan submitted to BJP for 5 years; PM Modi’s ‘foster son’: Sharmila

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila on Tuesday accused YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of supporting BJP, a party which was opposed by their late father YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

The Congress leader alleged that Reddy had turned into a foster son for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“For five years Jagan submitted to BJP, backing every bill introduced by the Centre,” said Shamila, addressing a press conference.

Reacting to YSRCP leader and former minister Roja Selvamani’s allegations that she was supporting TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Sharmila said the daughter of YSR did not face a situation where she had to back the AP chief minister.

Though she was hurt over the alleged false propaganda unleashed against her from TDP leader N Balakrishna’s house earlier, Sharmila she was more hurt from the alleged malicious campaign carried out against her from YSRCP.

Further, Sharmila reminded that she did a 3,200 km long padayatra (political walkathon) for her brother Reddy when he was in ‘doldrums’, neglecting her family.

“Had Jagan asked my life I would have given it. Only I know how much I loved Jagan (her brother). This is the value of blood relation,” she said.

Moreover, she observed that the fall of the YSRCP had started when it allegedly expelled her mother YS Vijayamma and added that her support is for Andhra Pradesh and crusades aimed against its struggles.