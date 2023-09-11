Jagan was in jail, wants to see others too in jail: Pawan Kalyan

Stating that Jagan was driven out by people from Telangana, Pawan Kalyan predicted that there will be a similar situation in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan said that since Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had gone to jail, he wants to see all others in jail too.

The actor politician was reacting to the arrest and judicial remand of TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in alleged skill development scam.

Dubbing Jagan a psychopath and a criminal, he called up on people to save the state.

“We will lay down our lives but protect the state,” he said.

The JSP leader remarked that it’s the misfortune of the state that a man who is on bail has become the Chief Minister. He said if laws had worked effectively in this country, such a man would not have become the Chief Minister.

Pawan Kalyan said that these are critical times for Andhra Pradesh.

“Let us take contemporary political situation in the state as a challenge to fight and bring much needed change,” he said. He made it clear that the opposition leaders will not be scared with the tactics of the Jagan government. He remarked that since Jagan has committed crime, he should be scared.

“What YSR Congress Party is doing now will strengthen the opposition. The TDP and the JSP will get stronger,” he said.

He said since Chandrababu Naidu had supported him and his party after the police highhandedness in Visakhapatnam, he felt it was moral duty to extend his support to the TDP supremo.

He alleged that the YSRCP government made every attempt to stop him from reaching Vijayawada from Hyderabad. The actor said the YSRCP government tried to give an impression that he was coming to Vijayawada to create law and order problems. He claimed that the YSRCP had hired 2,000 criminals to attack his Varahi yatra in Konaseema district.

He said they had hatched a conspiracy to kill 50 people but the Centre foiled their plans.

