Jagga Reddy retorts to Laxman’s prediction on ‘August crisis’ in Congress

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman’s statement on Tuesday that Congress government would face a crisis in August if it failed to implement the crop loan waiver has not gone well with TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy, who said that it would be the other way round.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan shortly after Laxman’s comment, he questioned how the Congress government, which was 65 MLAs strong, could fall.

He said that if 25 BRS MLAs and 4 to 5 BJP MLAs switched sides, Congress would have 90 seats in the legislative assembly.

“Laxman is talking like a pandit reading jatakas,” he quipped, adding that it has been BJP’s forte to give assurances and then forget them.