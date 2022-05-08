Jahangirpuri: Court raps Delhi cops over ‘utter failure’ in preventing violence

Dismissing the bail plea of the Jahangirpuri violence accused, a Rohini district court said that on the night of the Ram Navami, Delhi police accompanied the illegal procession in Jahangirpuri instead of stopping it. Calling it an “utter failure,” the court demanded the police chief investigate the matter and fix accountability among the involved officers.

According to a report by the NDTV, the court denied bail to eight people involved in communal clashes on the same night. In the court order dismissing their bail plea, Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh said “the police is not complacent in preventing the illegal activities.”

The judge also acknowledged that the procession was illegal and was carried out without the required permission. “It is fairly admitted on behalf of the state that the last procession, which was passing through during which the unfortunate riots took place, was illegal having no prior permission from (the) police,” said the judge.

“The contents of the FIR itself show that the local staff of police station Jahangirpuri, led by Inspector Rajiv Ranjan as well as other officials… were accompanying the said illegal procession,” the judge said.

“Accountability should be fixed on the guilty officers so that such incidents do not happen in future and the police do not fail to stop illegal activities,” he added.

The judge also said that prima facie reflects the utter failure on part of the local police in preventing the prcession that had not been given permission, adding that the matter seems to have been brushed aside by senior officers.

Violence broke out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti rally. Following the commotion, the local administration demolished houses and shops of those accused of communal violence. Nine people including eight policemen were injured in the violence during which stones were pelted and shots were fired.