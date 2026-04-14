‘Jai Shree Ram’ discount poster: Offer meant for QR code users, clarifies Kolkata doctor

Kolkata: After his poster stating a Rs 500 off on consultation for patients who chant ‘Jai Shree Ram,’ Kolkata-based cardiologist, Dr PK Hazra clarified that the alleged discount is for those who show the designated poster with a QR code.

Speaking to IANS, Dr Hazra, who is also associated as Director of Interventional Cardiology at Manipal Hospital, claimed, “This will benefit needy patients. It is valid at my clinic because no corporate hospital will promote this due to political pressure from the opposite camp.”

He added that his consultation fee had earlier been reduced from Rs 2,000 by Rs 500 ahead of the elections, and the current offer provides an additional reduction.

Dr Hazra, who is also associated as Director of Interventional Cardiology at Manipal Hospital, clarified said that the offer is applicable only at his private clinic in the city’s Ballygunge area and not at any corporate hospital.

He maintains the move is aimed at contributing to society through his medical practice.

Any patient showing the "Jai Shree Ram" QR code will get a discount of of Rs 500, says Kolkata doctor PK Hazra. It is a political, not a religious slogan, he adds. pic.twitter.com/aJeXH0BwpJ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 14, 2026

Explaining his decision, Dr Hazra said that he had already been treating several patients free of cost and saw this initiative as an extension of his efforts to help people, while also aligning with his personal ideological beliefs. “I am inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. ‘Jai Shree Ram’ is not a religious slogan. It is a political slogan,” he said.

“I had been treating patients for free for many days, and I had a desire to support the BJP because I follow the ideology of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So, if I can do even a little for society, this is my platform — the medical field. There is nothing unethical in it,” he said.

Dr Hazra also emphasised that the scheme is open to all patients, irrespective of religion or socio-economic background. “It is for everyone — Hindus, Muslims, Christians, rich and poor alike,” he said, while adding that he views “Jai Shree Ram” as a political slogan rather than a religious one.

Speaking about his future plans, Dr Hazra expressed his intention to formally join politics through the BJP. He acknowledged that contesting elections requires significant groundwork within society and community networks, which he has yet to fully undertake.

“I want to get involved in the BJP, and I want to serve the country through the BJP. To contest elections, one has to do a lot of work in society and within the community, which I haven’t been able to do yet. This is just a beginning — maybe next year I will approach the authorities and concerned leaders. And if they give me a chance, I will definitely contest,” he said.

The announcement has triggered mixed reactions, with some viewing it as a creative form of outreach, while others have raised questions over the intersection of medical services and political messaging.