Jaideep Ahlawat reacts to his Rs 20 crore fee rumors

Mumbai: Jaideep Ahlawat is one of the most talented actors in India today. He has played many strong roles in films and web series, making a big name for himself. His latest series, Paatal Lok 2, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has received a lot of praise. The first season was a huge success, turning him into a well-known face, and now the second season is making him even more popular.

Did Jaideep Really Charge Rs. 20 Crore for Paatal Lok 2?

Soon after Paatal Lok 2 was released, social media was flooded with news that Jaideep had increased his fees 50 times. Some reports claimed that he was paid Rs. 40 lakh for the first season but asked for Rs. 20 crore for the second. This news spread quickly and made headlines.

Jaideep’s Funny Response

When asked about these reports, Jaideep laughed and said, “Arre yaar itna tha toh mujhe bata toh dete. Main kuch kar leta iss paise ka. Hai kahan ye paisa, gaya kahan? (If it was that much, they should have at least told me. I would have done something with the money. Where is this money? Where did it go?)”

Jaideep did not confirm the Rs. 20 crore figure but said that actors’ salaries increase with time. Since Paatal Lok was a big hit in 2020, it was natural for him to be paid more for season two. However, whether it was Rs. 20 crore or not remains unknown.

What’s Next for Jaideep?

Jaideep is now working on exciting projects like Jewel Thief with Saif Ali Khan and Family Man 3, where he plays a villain. With each role, he is proving that he is one of the best actors in the industry.