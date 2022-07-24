Jailed activist Khalid Saifi unwell; no proper treatment alleges wife

New Delhi: Nargis Saifi, wife of Khalid Saifi who is currently lodged in Mandoli Jail, on Saturday, alleged that her husband is not in good health and demanded immediate medical assistance to him.

She posted two videos on the official Twitter handle of Saifi, the founder of the United Against Hate, accused of being the “mastermind” of the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured

In the videos, Nargis can be seen crying and saying that she received a call from Saifi who said that he is unwell.

“When I spoke to him today, I sensed a lot of worry and concern in his tone. He told me, ‘Take care of the kids if something happens to me.’ This is the first time in the last 2.5 years he has spoken to me like this,” a worried Nargis said in the video.

“His blood sugar level is 400. He is also having blood pressure issues, fever for the last 3-4 days, and has not eaten well, she said, alleging that her husband is not getting proper medical treatment in the jail,” she said sobbing.

However, the jail officials said that Saifi’s health condition is alright.

Also Read Delhi riots: HC to hear bail plea of United Against Hate founder on July 22

“Saifi’s medical condition is alright. A jail doctor has seen him today for the complaint of mild fever. Proper medication has been given. Further treatment will be given as required,” a senior police official said.

The activist was charged under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with the sections of the Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

(The story has been edited with inputs from the News Desk.)