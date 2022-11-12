Jailed conman Sukesh challenges Kejriwal and Jain for polygraph test

New Delhi: Days after the BJP demanded a lie-detector test for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed that he was forced to bribe the Aam Aadmi Party, the conman has released another letter welcoming the move.

Mandoli jail inmate, Chandrashekhar, through his letter gave his consent for the lie-detector test only if Kejriwal and jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain also agree to do so.

In his letter addressed to the media, Chandrashekhar said that the entire process should be telecast live so that the whole country can watch the pandora box of the reality of Kejriwal and Jain unfold in the open.

“Kejriwal Ji, Satyendar Ji, now that the suggestion of the test is given and I am ready to give my consent, you have guts to agree for the polygraph test. If you are truthful and say all that I am saying is fake and motivated, then you should happily welcome this suggestion of polygraph test,” said the letter issued on Friday.

“Kejriwal Ji, instead of crying foul and saying that BJP is someone making me write all this, have the courage and guts to agree for the polygraph test. Don’t divert the issue, like how you and Jain used to tell me and laugh in good times that attack is the best form of defence,” Chandrashekhar wrote in his letter.

“Kejriwal ji talking about the time, I want to remind you that I am sure you still have the Jacob and Co.’ Astronomia watch which I gave you for which you then asked to change the strap from blue to black. Because of your urgency I had chartered an aircraft specially to change the strap to fly to Dubai which was carried by my staff and brought back to give you in Delhi,” he claimed.

“Satyendar Ji, knowing the fact that someone from my side had gone to Dubai especially for this, wanted me to buy Patek Phillip for him and Cartier Panther edition women’s watch, model of pictures sent by him on my Whatsapp, was also purchased,” he further stated in his letter.

“So Kejriwal ji, I want to ask you why you used my money and my PR agent to publish paid news in your favour related to your Delhi School model recently? On the frontpage of an international American newspaper? So is this okay to be accepted by you and your party from a so-called “thug” by you? So again what does this make you? Even after my recent arrest in the 200-crore case, you still continued and used my money and PR, that I paid before for,” he said in his letter.

“If I am no one, Kejriwal ji, why are you panicking and reacting and diverting. Your diversion clearly proves that you are hiding, people are not foolish. So don’t divert from the main matter time and again on such statements, it’s not going to help, as now no matter what, yours and Jain’s mask will be removed for good in the investigation, so again have guts to welcome the CBI enquiry and give consent of yours and Jain for the polygraph test, as I am ready in all forms. As multiple more matters which you know and have dealt has to be exposed,” the letter added.