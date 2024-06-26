Jailed Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan says ISI out to crush his party

Lahore: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) which was supposed to protect the country from terrorism, is now focussing on ways to crush his party.

Khan, who has been in jail since August last year, wrote on X about a plan by the Pakistan government to launch a military operation — ‘Vision Azm-i-Istehkam’ to crush terrorism.

Khan said, “The ISI, which was supposed to protect the country from terrorism, was diverted from counter-terrorism to crushing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“During PTI’s tenure (2018-22), when it cleansed state institutions of politics and prioritised the protection of national interests, both domestic and international critics coined the term ‘hybrid system’ and targeted it,” the 71-year-old founder of PTI wrote.

“Today, except for a very small group of compromised individuals who prioritise their self-interests, even our past critics are compelled to acknowledge the prevalence of the worst form of dictatorship in the country. Pakistan’s future depends on respecting the people’s mandate, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring political stability,” he said.

Addressing terrorism through naked fascism or military invasions against its own people is neither possible nor will it bring stability to Pakistan, Khan said as he criticised the decisions made against the will of the nation and attempts to impose them on the people through power and force have always produced devastating outcomes.