Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi hospitalised

Gangster Bishnoi was taken to the emergency ward of Faridkot medical college after his health deteriorated.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th July 2023 12:25 pm IST
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (File Photo)

Chandigarh: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was admitted to a government hospital in Punjab’s Faridkot town on Tuesday after he fell ill.

He has been lodged in jail in Bathinda.

The police have blamed Bishnoi and fugitive Goldy Brar for killing famed singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district on May 29 last year.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Lawrence Bishnoi has strong pro-Khalistani connection: NIA charge sheet

Gangster Bishnoi was taken to the emergency ward of Faridkot medical college after his health deteriorated.

According to doctors, the gangster is suffering from high fever and stomach infection and has been shifted to a ward.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th July 2023 12:25 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button