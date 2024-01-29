Jaipur: Muslim girl students protest against BJP MLA’s objection to hijab

Jaipur: Muslim girl students of a government senior secondary school in Jaipur protested on Monday, January 29, outside the Subhash Chowk police station demanding action against BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya for objecting to the girls wearing hijab during a school event.

Several school girls jammed the road outside the Subhash Chowk police station and raised slogans against the MLA from Hawa Mahal constituency. They demanded an apology as well as ran an FIR against him.

In #Rajasthan's #Jaipur, Hijab wearing students protested against #BJP MLA #BalmukundAacharya after #Muslim girls were asked by Acharya to chant '#JaiShriRam' and not to wear #Hijab.



The incident happened at the annual function of #Gangapaul school on Sunday. These girls demand… pic.twitter.com/tZCEGcnLk0 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 29, 2024

Speaking to reporters, the protesting girls said that the MLA was invited to attend the school’s annual function. “But suddenly we were told not to wear hijab. He asked how the girls can breathe while wearing hijabs. He should apologise,” the protesting girls said.

Congress MLA from Adarsh Nagar constituency, Rafeek Khan, also tried raising the issue in the Rajasthan Assembly, but the Speaker did not allow him to speak and expunged his statement from the assembly proceedings.

When Acharya was asked about the protest by the Muslim students, he told reporters that he had asked the school principal about the dress code rules.

“I have asked the school principal that when there is a programme on January 26 or an annual festival in a government school, is there a provision for two different dresses? The principal has said no and said that the students do not follow,” Acharya said.

The BJP MLA said that the girls were either in hijab or in burqa during the programme in the school.

“There were two types of atmosphere visible there. So, I had asked the principal about the dress code,” Acharya said.

“Why are there two types of dress codes in schools? I did not go to Madrasas and ask them to change their dress. They have their rules,” he added.

Assistant Police Commissioner (North) Dr Hemant Jakhar said that the girl students and their families demonstrated outside the police station on Monday in protest against the MLA’s statement during a programme in the school.

He said that the girl students and their families demanded that the MLA should tender an apology for his statement. They have also filed a complaint in this regard, he added.

Jakhar said the matter is being investigated. Efforts are being made to pacify the girl students and their families, he added.