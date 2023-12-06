After shutting down non-veg restaurants, Rajasthan BJP MLA apologises

"I am working according to respected PM Modiji’s vision. They say I spoke loudly. I have a sore throat… That’s why I spoke that way," the BJP MLA said.

6th December 2023
BJP MLA BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya who won Jaipur's Hawa Mahal constituency ordered the closure of non-veg eateries in his area.

Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Balmukund Acharya apologised for his actions in calling to shut down all non-vegetarian restaurants in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, December 4, Acharya clarified that he was not shouting at the restaurant owners but had a sore throat. “Smoke and foul smell emanate in the open. Those who abstain from this have a problem. I only requested [the officials]. They say I spoke loudly. I have a sore throat… That’s why I spoke that way,” he said.

“If anyone felt bad, I apologise. This was not for any particular category [of people]…. I am working according to respected PM Modiji’s vision. We want everyone’s support, trust and collective development of all,” the BJP MLA said.

Soon after the results were announced Acharya moved around his constituency, Hawa Mahal, and targeted shops selling non-vegetarian food, alleging they ‘spread diseases’. Restaurants are largely run by the Muslim community. He even questioned municipal officials if the owners possessed the proper license to run a restaurant.

His video went viral on social media platforms causing condemnation from all sectors.

The People’s Union of Civil Liberties condemned Acharya’s actions and said that there is no mention of veg and non-veg in the Street Vendors Act.

In a statement, the organisation said, “There is a rule to create vending zones and provide security to street vendors by constituting a town vending committee. Till now, the town vending committee has not protected the vendors. Licences have not been given to vendors and vending zones have also not been identified. In such a situation, a newly elected MLA taking the law into his hands and threatening meat shops and non-veg street vendors is a matter of great concern.”

