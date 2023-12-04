‘This is not Karachi’: Rajasthan MLA orders closure of non-veg stalls

Shortly after BJP emerged victorious in Rajasthan, one of its MLAs ordered the closing of all meat stalls run by minority community in his constituency.

A video recently surfaced on the internet where Balmukund Acharya, BJP MLA from Hawa Mahal constituency, is seen ordering police to shut down all non-veg stalls and restaurants in the Chandi Ki Taksal area.

“Can meat be sold in the open on the road? Answer in yes or no. Are you endorsing them? I will take a report from you in the evening,” he is purportedly heard telling a police officer on the phone.

Later, the video shows him speaking to one of the restaurant owners in the presence of police officials. “Do you have licenses? Show me! Do you want to convert this area into Karachi? This is not Karachi, this is Kashi,” he says among chants of Jai Shri Ram.