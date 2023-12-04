‘This is not Karachi’: Rajasthan MLA orders closure of non-veg stalls

This is not Karachi, this is Kashi," he says among chants of Jai Siya Ram.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th December 2023 8:02 pm IST
Rajasthan: Are you making a Karachi? BJP MLA orders closure of meat eateries
BJP MLA BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya who won Jaipur's Hawa Mahal constituency ordered the closure of non-veg eateries in his area.

Shortly after BJP emerged victorious in Rajasthan, one of its MLAs ordered the closing of all meat stalls run by minority community in his constituency.

A video recently surfaced on the internet where Balmukund Acharya, BJP MLA from Hawa Mahal constituency, is seen ordering police to shut down all non-veg stalls and restaurants in the Chandi Ki Taksal area.

“Can meat be sold in the open on the road? Answer in yes or no. Are you endorsing them? I will take a report from you in the evening,” he is purportedly heard telling a police officer on the phone.

MS Education Academy

Later, the video shows him speaking to one of the restaurant owners in the presence of police officials. “Do you have licenses? Show me! Do you want to convert this area into Karachi? This is not Karachi, this is Kashi,” he says among chants of Jai Shri Ram.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th December 2023 8:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button