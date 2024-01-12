Jaipur National University gets permission to setup campus in Dubai

The Ministry of Education has granted Jaipur National University permission to setup an off-shore campus in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The proposal of Jaipur National University, for establishment of an Off-Shore Campus in Dubai, United Arab Emirates has been considered in this ministry as per the provisions of the UGC (Establishment of and Maintenance of Standards in Private Universities) Regulations, 2003,” stated an official notification from the ministry on Tuesday, January 9.

Before the start of the academic year, the university must formally accept the terms to grant permission.

Here’s some of the guidelines by the ministry

The university has been requested by the government to provide adequate academic and physical infrastructure for its off-shore campus in Dubai, UAE, in line with UGC guidelines and standards.

The ministry has requested the university to ensure that the government is not subject to any financial or other liabilities

The university has been instructed to prevent any financial resource diversion from the domestic campus revenues.

The guidelines mandate JNU to adhere to prescribed education standards at its Dubai campus, preventing any activities that could lower Indian Higher Education’s prestige.

JNU should not be mistaken for a Central Act, but rather established by the State Government of Rajasthan Act.

About Jaipur National University (JNU)

Jaipur National University (JNU), established in 2007, is a private university in Rajasthan, India, recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

It offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in fields such as engineering, management, law, pharmacy, education, and more.

JNU aims to offer quality education, foster research and innovation among students, utilizing modern infrastructure, experienced faculty, and various facilities for academic and student development.